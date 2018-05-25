Lenny Kravitz Exudes Sexuality on New Song, 'Low'

Lenny Kravitz revels in sex on the atmospheric funk single, "Low." The groove builds on a slap-bass, synth pads and light guitar that's punctuated with horns and falsetto. "Is my sexuality creating such a tragedy?" Kravitz asks.

"Low" will appear on the rocker's upcoming 11th studio album, Raise Vibration, out September 7th via BMG. The LP, which follows 2014's Strut also includes the soulful new protest track "It's Enough."



Kravitz recently told Rolling Stone writer's block and creative uncertainty were obstacles on this album in particular. While several associates suggested he try collaborating with modern-day hitmakers, the songwriter felt uncomfortable trying to ride any particular music fad.

"I've never really worked that way, following trends or doing what people think you should do," he said. "I've always made music that came naturally out of me. What am I going to do, make a trap record? Not that I don’t like that stuff, but I've got to be me."

Kravitz found inspiration eventually–while he was asleep. "This is what I'd been waiting for. And once I started that process, the floodgates opened and it all started coming out me. I dreamt the whole record." Kravitz recorded the majority of Raise Vibration alone in his Bahamas home studio, assisted only by his longtime guitarist Craig Ross.

Kravitz is preparing to launch the European leg of his 2018 world tour with a run of summer dates. His next show is May 31st in Munich, Germany.