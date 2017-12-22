Led Zeppelin Prep 50th Anniversary Illustrated Book

Led Zeppelin will celebrate their 50th anniversary with an illustrated book created with input from the band's three surviving members: Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones. The group's official social media accounts announced the project, writing that the book is due out in 2018 via Reel Art Press. No additional details are available.

Page will also honor the band's half-century mark by releasing previously unheard music from the Led Zeppelin vaults. "There'll be Led Zeppelin product coming out, for sure, that people haven't heard, because I'm working on that," the guitarist-producer recently told Academy of Achievement in a lengthy interview. "Next year will be the 50th year, so there's all manner of surprises coming out."

Page remastered the entire Led Zeppelin studio discography – from 1969's Led Zeppelin to 1982's Coda – for a series of 2014-2015 reissues featuring rarities and unheard outtakes. He continued the following year with The Complete BBC Sessions, an expanded version of the 1997 live set.