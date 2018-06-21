Led Zeppelin Plan Lavish, Remastered 'Song Remains the Same' Reissue

Led Zeppelin will mark their 50th anniversary with a remastered reissue of the soundtrack to their concert film, The Song Remains the Same. The reissue, which comes in a variety of formats with various extras, will come out on September 7th; Led Zeppelin played their first-ever gig on September 7th, 1968 under the name the New Yardbirds.

Jimmy Page personally supervised the remastering of the album, which contains recordings from a three-night stint the band played at New York City's Madison Square Garden in the summer of 1973. The performances, which were featured in the 1976 movie of the same name, include a half-hour–long rendition of "Dazed and Confused" and an extended John Bonham drum solo during "Moby Dick."



In addition to standard CD and vinyl reissues, each of which come with a 24-page or 28-page booklet respectively. Page amended the vinyl edition's track list to include several songs not on the original release and to put the entire performance of "Dazed and Confused" on one side for the first time. The album will also be available digitally and as a Blu-ray audio release. The latter contains video of four songs not in the original film – "Celebration Day," "Over the Hills and Far Away," "Misty Mountain Hop" and "The Ocean." The Blu-ray contains both stereo and 5.1 surround sound audio.

As with all of the band's other reissue, it has planned a fully loaded, super-deluxe box set. It will feature the album on CD and vinyl, a DVD of the original film with the previously omitted performances, a surround-sound DVD with a photo gallery and a high-def download card. It will also contain a 28-page book featuring stills from the movie and an essay by Cameron Crowe (who interviewed Led Zeppelin for Rolling Stone in 1975), a replica of a Japanese film program from 1977 and a high-quality print of the original cover. The packaging will feature embossing that replicate the original LP release of the album; it's also the first time the film and soundtrack have been available together.

The release follows a reissue of the band's live album, How the West Was Won, earlier this year, as well as a Record Store Day single containing rare mixes of "Rock and Roll " and "Friends." The group will also issue a book of photos to commemorate its 50th anniversary in October.