Watch Lauryn Hill Rework 'Ex-Factor' With Drake's 'Nice for What'

Lauryn Hill remixed her "Ex-Factor" with Drake's "Nice for What," the hit single that samples The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill track, during the singer's concert at New York's Apollo Theater Tuesday.

Related Inside 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' Lawsuits, Grammys, and a tiny attic studio in New Jersey: an oral history of the hip-hop classic on its tenth anniversary

After playing her original rendition of "Ex-Factor" earlier in the concert, Hill later revisited the track during the encore with a version that injected the beat and sample from "Nice for What" mid-song. Using Drake's beat, Hill delivered some new verses of her own, Pitchfork reports.

"See this is 'Ex-Factor' / He took the sample / My shit is classic / Here’s an example," Hill repeated before freestyling over the beat.

Hill will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her landmark The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill with a two-month nationwide tour that kicks off in July. In April, the singer appeared during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony to honor Nina Simone.