Lauryn Hill Details 'Miseducation' 20th Anniversary Tour

Lauryn Hill will embark on a North American tour this summer to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her first and only studio album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

The trek comprises two legs, the first of which launches July 5th at the Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Virginia and wraps August 8th at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey. On September 7th, Hill will kick off her second run at the Joint at Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. That leg wraps October 5th at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.

Tickets for most shows go on sale April 20th at 10 a.m. local time. Various pre-sales will also be held starting this afternoon, April 17th. Complete information is available via Ticketmaster.

After releasing two records with the Fugees, Hill embarked on a solo career and released The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in 1998. The record debuted at Number One on the strength of its chart-topping lead single, "Doo Wop (That Thing)." Over the past two decades, the record has been canonized as a genre-bending modern day classic of hip-hop and R&B.

Hill has not released another album since Miseducation, and the past 20 years of her career have been marked by occasional tours and self-imposed exiles. In 2013, Hill served a three-month prison sentence for tax evasion, but since her release, she's begun performing more frequently. Last year, she linked with Nas for a North American trek. This past weekend, she honored Nina Simone at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland.

Lauryn Hill Tour Dates



July 5 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater

July 8 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 11 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier At Penn's Landing

July 15 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater

July 18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 20 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater At Freedom Hill

July 22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

July 25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 26 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 29 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Al Lang Stadium

July 31 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

August 2 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

August 3 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheater At Chastain Park

August 5 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

August 8 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel

September 9 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater At SDSU

September 12 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

September 14 – Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park

September 15 – Kent, WA @ ShoWare Center

September 20 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

September 24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

September 26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 29 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

September 30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

October 3 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

October 5 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena