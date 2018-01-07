Lana Del Rey Faces Radiohead Lawsuit Over Song's 'Creep' Similarities

Lana Del Rey revealed Sunday that she is facing a potential lawsuit from Radiohead over similarities between her song "Get Free" and the band's hit "Creep."

On Sunday, numerous British tabloids reported on the pending legal action over songwriting credits on the Lust for Life track, with the Sun citing a source that said "both [Radiohead and Del Rey] are trying to thrash it out behind the scenes to prevent it from going to court."

While representatives for Radiohead wouldn't comment on the lawsuit to Rolling Stone, Del Rey claimed in a tweet that the band was in the process of suing her, and that the lawsuit will likely end up in court.

"It’s true about the lawsuit," Del Rey wrote. "Although I know my song wasn't inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing - I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court." A representative for Del Rey declined to comment.

Radiohead themselves have faced similar legal action over their breakthrough 1992 single as the band gave "Creep" songwriting credits on the Pablo Honey song to Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood, the writers of the Hollies' "The Air That I Breathe." After Radiohead admitted the similarities between the two songs' melody and chord structure, the lawsuit was settled out of court, with the band ceding a percentage of the song's publishing to Hammond and Hazlewood.



