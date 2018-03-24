Lamb of God Revive Burn the Priest Moniker for New Covers Album

Lamb of God will celebrate their 20th anniversary by reviving their original moniker, Burn the Priest, for a new covers album titled Legion: XX.

The Richmond, Virginia heavy metal band – which released one self-titled album as Burn the Priest in 1999 before renaming themselves Lamb of God for 2000's New American Gospel – will take on tracks by Melvins, Bad Brains, Big Black and Ministry on the 10-track Legion: XX, due out May 18th.

“Our inauspicious beginnings somehow grew into something none of us had ever even imagined possible, let alone aspired to, however, this is the story of Burn the Priest," guitarist Mark Morton said in a statement. "The songs we chose to cover on this album reflect that story. They are touchstones from that point in time. The inspiration we gleaned from these bands and these songs carries through our work and our creative pursuits, even to this day. Many thanks to these bands for lighting our fire and endless gratitude to our fans around the world for keeping it lit."

Burn the Priest also shared the video for the first single off Legion: XX, a high-speed rendition of the Accused's crossover thrash classic "Inherit the Earth." Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe said in a statement, "I've been an Accused fan since I was 14 when they were on the Thrasher Skate Rock Volume 3 compilation with C.O.C. and all these amazing crossover bands. Their singer Blaine Cook was a huge influence on me, vocally."

Burn the Priest will also release "Inherit the Earth" as a 7" single backed by a non-LP cover of Helmet's "In the Meantime." Check out Lamb of God's site for pre-order information and bundle options, including a limited edition vinyl and cassette versions.

Burn the Priest, as Lamb of God, will tour this summer in support of Slayer's farewell trek.



Legion: XX Track List

1. "Inherit The Earth" (originally performed by The Accused)

2. "Honey Bucket" (originally performed by Melvins)

3. "Kerosene" (originally performed by Big Black)

4. "Kill Yourself" (originally performed by S.O.D.)

5. "I Against I" (originally performed by Bad Brains)

6. "Axis Rot" (originally performed by Sliang Laos)

7. "Jesus Built My Hotrod" (originally performed by Ministry)

8. "One Voice" (originally performed by Agnostic Front)

9. "Dine Alone" (originally performed by Quicksand)

10. "We Gotta Know" (originally performed by Cro-Mags)