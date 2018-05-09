Lady Gaga, Paramore Donate Gear to Benefit Girls Rock Camps

Lady Gaga, Paramore, Dolly Parton and more will auction off musical equipment and signed memorabilia to support the Girls Rock Camp Alliance.

The sale launches May 10th on Reverb with all proceeds benefiting the GRCA. The nonprofit organization supports programs all over the world that host summer rock camps and other music education programs for female, transgender and gender non-conforming kids.

Other artists set to participate include Kacey Musgraves, Melissa Etheridge, Charli XCX, Laura Jane Grace, Heart's Nancy Wilson and Sharon Van Etten. A preview of the sale, as well as a list of participating artists, is available on Reverb.

Musgraves said of the cause, "My sister and I were very lucky to have inspiring resources at our fingertips and people championing us to find our passions very early in life. We need more perspectives of strong women living on through art and music, so I'm happy to support Girls Rock."

Among the items up for sale are Lady Gaga's digital delay guitar pedal, used during her Joanne tour, and several microphones that belonged to Paramore's Hayley Williams. Dolly Parton is donating a few pieces of autographed merchandise, while Charli XCX is offering a signed vinyl and cassette copy of her album, Number 1 Angel. The B-52's Kate Pierson is donating a Line 6 Varian 700 guitar used on stage by her bandmate Keith Strickland, as well as several autographed items including a toy microphone modeled after Darth Maul's dual lightsaber.

Musgrave has donated a Nandy microphone/line mixer, as well as an autographed plastic pink flamingo, while Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace is offering up her Yamaha Revstar guitar, which she's also signed. Heart's Nancy Wilson donated her flanger guitar pedal, Melissa Etheridge her overdrive pedal and Speedy Ortiz's Sadie Dupuis her NoiseKICK FX overdrive pedal. Sharon Van Etten is offering up the Suzuki Omnichord she used to write several songs on her 2014 album, Are We There.