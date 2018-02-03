Lady Gaga Cancels Remainder of Joanne World Tour Due to 'Severe Pain'

Lady Gaga announced Saturday morning that she is canceling the remainder of her Joanne World Tour due to "severe pain."

"I'm so devastated. I don't know how to describe it. All I know is that if I don't do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music," Gaga said in a statement. "My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home. We're canceling the last 10 shows of my Joanne World Tour. I love this show more than anything, and I love you, but this is beyond my control."

Gaga last performed Thursday night in Birmingham, England. The cancelation affects upcoming concerts planned in eight European cities – London, Manchester, Zurich, Koln, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris and Berlin – as well as Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where in September Gaga canceled her headlining set at the Rock in Rio Festival after she was hospitalized in severe pain.

"I will be back in your city, but for now, I need to put myself and my well-being first. I love you, forever," Gaga added.

The launch of the European leg of Gaga's Joanne World Tour was postponed in September as the singer dealt with "trauma and chronic pain," likely the result of Gaga's continued battle with fibromyalgia.

Live Nation said in a statement Saturday, "Unfortunately, Lady Gaga is suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live. As a result, Live Nation and Lady Gaga are announcing the cancellation of the final 10 dates of the European leg of her Joanne World Tour. Last night, with strong support from her medical team, Lady Gaga made the tough decision to immediately come off the road."

Tickets will be refunded immediately, Live Nation added. "She is extremely sorry and deeply saddened that she cannot perform for her European fans, who have waited so patiently. She is in the care of expert medical professionals who are working closely with her so she can continue to perform for her fans for years to come."

In December, Gaga announced plans for a massive Las Vegas residency that will see the singer performing 74 concerts at MGM's Park Theater. It's unclear whether her latest setback will postpone that residency, scheduled to begin in late 2018.