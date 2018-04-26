Watch Kylie Minogue Flaunt Country Pop Hit 'Dancing' on 'Seth Meyers'

Following the April 6th release of her daring country pop album, Golden, Australian pop queen Kylie Minogue paid a quick visit to New York on Wednesday night, performing on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'

Donning a golden floor-length dress, the singer performed her lead single, the honky-tonk disco gem "Dancing," with a live band. She also performed a stripped-down version of her smash 2001 hit, "Can't Get You Out of My Head."

Golden is her 14th studio album, some of which was written and recorded in Nashville. "I know a lot of people were nervous," she told Rolling Stone about the making of Golden. "'What? What do you mean country?!' It's a flavor that I love. I can't unlearn or take out of my system what I now have from the experience of making this album."

Kylie Minogue will kick off her 2018 Golden Tour in the U.K. and Ireland this fall.