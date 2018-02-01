Watch Kylie Minogue Channel Dolly Parton in New 'Dancing' Video

Kylie Minogue plays both honky tonk angel and club queen in the glitzy new video for "Dancing." The track will appear on the Australian pop star's new album, Golden, out April 6th.



The Sophie Muller-directed clip finds Minogue channeling Dolly Parton at her most glammed out, singing the country-tinged dance tune in a lowly motel room. Each time "Dancing" hits its euphoric chorus, the video cuts to a wild club scene where Minogue and a cadre of dancers – many donning Day of the Dead costumes – stomp out a dazzling routine rooted in classic line-dancing.

Despite years of experience, Minogue said this choreography presented a new challenge for her. "I always thought I could learn routines quickly, but this was different," she said. "However, by the time I had to dance with the Grim Reaper at the end I had mastered it. And if that’s not a funny allegory for life I don’t know what is!"

Golden marks Minogue's first album since her 2015 seasonal LP Kylie Christmas and follows her 2014 set of originals, Kiss Me Once. The singer recorded much of Golden in Nashville, telling BBC 2, "That taught me about putting story into song. And then you can take that song and produce that any way you want."