Kurt Vile Plots North American Fall Tour

Kurt Vile announced a North American fall tour. The trek, featuring folk artist Jessica Pratt as opener, launches November 21st in Boston, Massachusetts and wraps December 22nd in Chicago, Illinois.

Related Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett: Inside Indie-Rock Superduo's New Album How the two singer-songwriters got together for an excellent LP of shared deadpan genius

The indie rocker also booked a lengthy run of international dates for October and November, including stops in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands, the U.K. and Ireland. This lengthy late 2018 run follows a brief stretch of previously announced U.S. dates, running from July 10th in Charlottesville, Virginia to the 17th in Charlotte, North Carolina.

While Vile will tour behind his solo material, his most recent project is a 2017 collaborative LP with Courtney Barnett, Lotta Sea Lice. His last solo album is 2015's b'lieve I'm goin down...

Earlier this year, Vile appeared in a sketch from Portlandia's eighth and final season, playing Carrie Brownstein's literal in-house roadie as part of a ridiculous birthday present from Fred Armisen.



Kurt Vile Tour Dates

July 10 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

July 11 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

July 12 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

July 13 - Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Music & Arts Festival

July 14 - Chattanooga, TN @ Signal

July 15 - Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine

July 17 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

October 12 - Hamburg, Denmark @ Grünspan

October 13 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Pustervik

October 14 - Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller

October 15 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Bern

October 16 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

October 18 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

October 19 - Munich, Germany @ Technikum

October 20 - Zurich, Switzerland @ X-Tra

October 21 - Lyon, France @ Epicerie Moderne

October 22 - Barcelona, Spain @ Apolo

October 23 - Madrid, Spain @ Teatro Barceló

October 25 - Lisbon, Spain @ Lisboa Ao Vivo

October 26 - Porto, Portugal @ Hard Club

October 27 - Bilbao, Spain @ BIME Festival

October 28 - Bordeaux, France @ Theatre Barbey

October 29 - Paris, France @ La Cigale

October 30 - Brussels, Belgium - Autumn Falls @ AB

November 1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

November 2 - Köln, Germany @ Kantine

November 5 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

November 6 - London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

November 7 - London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

November 8 - Bristol, UK @ St Philips Gate

November 9 - Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

November 10 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

November 11 - Leeds, UK @ 02 Academy

November 13 - Glasgow, UK @ 02 ABC

November 14 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

November 15 - Belfast, UK @ The Limelight

November 24 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

November 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 30 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

December 3 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

December 5 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly

December 6 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

December 7 - Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

December 9 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

December 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

December 12 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

December 14 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

December 15 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

December 16 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

December 19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

December 20 - Madison, WI @ Sylvee

December 21 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

December 22 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre