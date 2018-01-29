Korn's Jonathan Davis Plots North American Solo Tour

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has detailed a headlining world tour behind his upcoming debut solo LP. The North American leg kicks off April 6th in Portland and concludes May 19th in Camden, New Jersey; a European leg launches June 1st in Nuremberg, Germany and wraps with a spot at Hellfest on June 22nd in Clisson, France.
Last week, Davis issued his first solo single, "What It Is," paired with a brooding video. The clip weaves together a series of eerie scenes set in a prison: The singer endures the wrath of vicious guards, sings in a mirrored room and sits strapped to a chair as disorienting lights flash around him.
The heavy, atmospheric "What It Is" – featured on the soundtrack to film thriller American Satan – serves as the first single from Davis' as-yet-untitled solo album, tentatively due out this summer. Davis started assembling songs for the project in 2007, often writing and recording material while on tour with Korn.
"It took 10 years, and I'm so glad this project is finally out," he said in a statement. "It is something that is very close to me and I'm excited for the world to finally hear it. This time, I'm pulling something out of the audience. I've bared my soul for so fucking long, I thought it'd be really cool to pull listeners in a different direction for once."
Jonathan Davis 2018 North American Tour Dates
April 6 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
April 7 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox
April 9 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
April 10 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
April 12 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spaces
April 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre
April 14 - Tucson, AZ @ Kino Veteran Memorial Stadium
April 16 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
April 18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
April 20 - Tempe, AZ @ The Meadows
April 21 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
April 22 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
April 24 - Dallas, TX @ Warehouse Live
April 25 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
April 26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
May 1 - Kansas City, KS @ The Truman
May 4 - Milwaukee, WI @ Rave
May 5 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
May 6 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
May 8 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
May 9 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
May 11 - Portland, ME @ Aura
May 12 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
May 14 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
May 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
May 17 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
May 18 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
May 19 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion