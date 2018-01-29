Korn's Jonathan Davis Plots North American Solo Tour

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has detailed a headlining world tour behind his upcoming debut solo LP. The North American leg kicks off April 6th in Portland and concludes May 19th in Camden, New Jersey; a European leg launches June 1st in Nuremberg, Germany and wraps with a spot at Hellfest on June 22nd in Clisson, France.

Last week, Davis issued his first solo single, "What It Is," paired with a brooding video. The clip weaves together a series of eerie scenes set in a prison: The singer endures the wrath of vicious guards, sings in a mirrored room and sits strapped to a chair as disorienting lights flash around him.

The heavy, atmospheric "What It Is" – featured on the soundtrack to film thriller American Satan – serves as the first single from Davis' as-yet-untitled solo album, tentatively due out this summer. Davis started assembling songs for the project in 2007, often writing and recording material while on tour with Korn.



"It took 10 years, and I'm so glad this project is finally out," he said in a statement. "It is something that is very close to me and I'm excited for the world to finally hear it. This time, I'm pulling something out of the audience. I've bared my soul for so fucking long, I thought it'd be really cool to pull listeners in a different direction for once."

Jonathan Davis 2018 North American Tour Dates



April 6 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

April 7 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox

April 9 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

April 10 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

April 12 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spaces

April 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre

April 14 - Tucson, AZ @ Kino Veteran Memorial Stadium

April 16 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

April 18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

April 20 - Tempe, AZ @ The Meadows

April 21 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

April 22 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

April 24 - Dallas, TX @ Warehouse Live

April 25 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

April 26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

May 1 - Kansas City, KS @ The Truman

May 4 - Milwaukee, WI @ Rave

May 5 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

May 6 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

May 8 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

May 9 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

May 11 - Portland, ME @ Aura

May 12 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

May 14 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

May 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

May 17 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

May 18 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

May 19 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion