Kim Gordon's Body/Head Detail New Album 'The Switch,' Tour

Kim Gordon's Body/Head will return this July with the experimental guitar duo's second studio album The Switch, the follow-up to the former Sonic Youth rocker and Bill Nace's 2013 debut LP Coming Apart.

The Switch features five tracks recorded in the same Massachusetts studio and under the guidance of the same producer (Justin Pizzoferrato) as the previous Body/Head album.

Ahead of The Switch's arrival on July 13th, Body/Head have shared "You Don't Need," a five-minute aural assault awash with distorted guitar interplay and Gordon's haunted, manipulated vocals. In a statement, the duo call it an "early glimpse into its immersive, improvisational sound, pushing the limits of amplification, voice, and composition."

Following an appearance at Cincinnati's No Response Festival on June 21st, Body/Head will embark on a tour in support of The Switch starting on July 13th at Los Angeles' Masonic Lodge. The Switch is available to preorder now through Matador Records.

The Switch Track List



1. "Last Time"

2. "You Don't Need"

3. "In The Dark Room"

4. "Change My Brain"

5. "Reverse Hard"

Body/Head Tour Dates



June 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ No Response Festival

July 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge

July 14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Lab

July 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *

July 20 – Kingston, NY @ BSP *

July 21 – New Haven, CT @ Statehouse *

July 22 – Greenfield, MA @ Root Cellar *

July 24 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott *

July 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *

September 6 - 8 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival

September 15 – Austin, TX @ Beerland



* With Gunn-Truscinski Duo