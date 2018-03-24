Run the Jewels' Killer Mike Defends Gun Ownership in NRATV Interview

Killer Mike defended gun ownership and criticized National Walkout Day and anti-bullying campaigns in a new interview with NRATV.

Although the Run the Jewels rapper usually sides with progressive issues – he aligned with Bernie Sanders in 2016 – Killer Mike took a surprising stand on the subject of the Second Amendment in the interview with host Colion Noir (via Pitchfork).

"I told my kids on the school walkout: ‘I love you. If you walk out that school, walk out my house,'" the rapper said of National Walkout Day. "We are a gun-owning family. We are a family where my sister farms. We are a family where we'll fish, we'll hunt. But we are not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does because some stuff we just don't agree with."

As hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets Saturday for March for Our Lives, the rapper stated that he didn't agree with the anti-gun protests or the need for stricter gun control laws.

"There was something that the woman who is the NRA spokesperson [Dana Loesch] said and everybody just kinda lost it… Dana says that the tears of white mothers are like ratings. And that's so true and it was so sad to hear her acknowledge it, but it's true, and black people know it's true," Killer Mike said, adding of the black community, "You're not woke! You can’t continue to be the lackey."

Killer Mike also relayed an anecdote where a fellow musician was being pressured to do an anti-gun campaign and called upon the rapper to handle the situation through discourse.

"Very simply: I'm African-American. You know, 54 years out of apartheid. I'm very pro-Second Amendment, this is why," the rapper said. "And before you say 'What about the children,' my daughter goes to Savannah State University. There was also a shooting on that campus. Talked to my wife and daughter after that, the decision was we're gonna go to Savannah, she's gonna get a gun and train more."

Killer Mike's Run the Jewels partner El-P offered an opposing viewpoint on Twitter, criticizing Noir for suggesting that no one would know the names of the protesting Marjory Stoneman Douglas students if their classmates hadn't died.

"They didn't want to be known they wanted to be kids. and they've earned being heard in one of the hardest ways possible. no matter what you believe we all have to listen in a real way. its owed to them and many others. thats my take on it," El-P tweeted.