Killer Mike, 2 Chainz Unite on New Song 'Black Power. White Powder.'

Killer Mike and 2 Chainz reflect on their rise from drug dealing to hip-hop domination on new collaborative single "Black Power. White Powder."

Related 'Rapture': Inside Netflix’s Logic-to-Nas Hip-Hop Doc Series Co-creator Sacha Jenkins on making the show, what these artists say about Hip Hop in 2018 and why you should give mumble rappers a break

Over the song's flickering synth-bells and grinding trap beat, Killer Mike opens with a choppy, minimalist flow, proclaiming that he paved his way to "freedom" through cash. "I bought a lawyer; I bought a lawyer/ He beat them cases; he beat them cases/ You should seen them dirty cracker racist faces," he rhymes. "And I walked outta court like Pac/ Sold my last brick and bought a storefront on the block, on the block/ Now I'm OG."

2 Chainz surveys his teenage "stomping ground" and the financial and legal hardships he survived. "'Bout 14 I start selling nicks/ By 15 I got a felony," he raps. "By 16 I got my driver’s license start using J’s car to pedal lean." Later on, he recalls, "Mama said I was responsible/ I was raised by Dr. Huxtable/ I ain't never been comfortable/ Hot dogs and pork and bean Lunchables."

"Black Power. White Powder." highlights the soundtrack to Netflix's hip-hop documentary series Rapture, which chronicles the stories of emcees like 2 Chainz, Nas, Logic and Rapsody. The six-song promotional EP, out now via Def Jam, also inludes songs from G-Eazy, 2 Chainz and Logic, Dave East and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, T.I. and Rapsody and Dave East and Nas.