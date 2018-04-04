Hear Khalid, Sabrina Claudio Duet on New R&B Song 'Don't Let Me Down'

Grammy-nominated singer Khalid joins fellow emerging R&B talent Sabrina Claudio on her new song "Don't Let Me Down." Khalid's verses weave around Claudio's, mirroring her heartfelt thoughts with his signature wistful tone.

Related Khalid Plots 2018 'Roxy' Tour Rising R&B star announces trek after receiving five Grammy nominations

The song focuses on two lovers laying out their desires and reservations, yearning for the other to invest in the relationship. Claudio begins with a vulnerable opener: "Do you feel me here giving you love? Do you see me here opening up?" she sings over a bed of synths. The track builds toward the chorus with light, dancehall-inspired percussion.

"Don't Let Me Down" is the latest single by Claudio, a rising Miami-born singer whose recent song "Cross Your Mind" appeared on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack. Claudio was also tapped as one of Apple's "Up Next" Artists last year.

Khalid has recently guested on an array of musical projects, from Normani of Fifth Harmony's "Love Lies" to the Black Panther soundtrack. The 20-year-old singer, who released his breakout debut record American Teen last year, garnered three Grammy nominations and is set to go on tour later this spring.