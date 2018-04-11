Watch Khalid, Normani Debut New Song 'Love Lies' on 'Fallon'

Khalid and Fifth Harmony singer Normani brought a rock-oriented edge to their collaborative single, "Love Lies," on Tuesday's Tonight Show. The vocalists recruited a guitarist and drummer to their live band and the performance climaxed with electric leads and cymbal-heavy fills.

The singers also added subtle choreography focused around a solitary chair at center stage (calling to mind the famous water scene from Flashdance). Their duet ended with the stage lights faded down, with their silhouettes in front of a yellow, sun-like orb.

Khalid and Normani released "Love Lies" in February as a single from the soundtrack to romantic comedy Love, Simon. The track marked Normani's first release outside the platinum-selling pop act, which issued its self-titled third LP in 2017.

Khalid released his debut record, American Teen, last year, earning Grammy nods for Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best R&B Song (for his single "Location"). The singer also received nominations for Best New Artist, along with Song of the Year and Best Music Video for "1-800-273-8255," his collaboration with Logic and Alessia Cara.