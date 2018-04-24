See Kevin Hart Struggle With Scandal in J. Cole's 'Kevin's Heart' Video

Kevin Hart plays himself in J. Cole's new video for "Kevin's Heart." The track appears on the rapper's new album, KOD.

On "Kevin's Heart," J. Cole alludes to Hart's past infidelities, and in the video, the comedian gamely portrays himself as he deals with the repercussions of his actions and life in the public eye. He endures smug stares at the grocery store, fends off pick-up attempts and takes an outrageously awkward selfie with a mom while shopping for a stroller (J. Cole makes a brief cameo in that scene, struggling with a similar stroller one aisle over).

The J. Cole and Scott Lazer-directed clip boasts a quietly comedic tone that builds to a big laugh when Hart receives a simple life lesson from a stranger in the bathroom. After the man puts a compassionate hand on Hart's shoulder, the comedian considers his advice for a moment before cracking, "He didn't wash his hands. I got dick hands on my jacket now."

J. Cole released KOD last week. The record marks his fifth studio album and follows 2016's 4 Your Eyez Only.

