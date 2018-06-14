Kesha Plots 'Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride' Cruise

Kesha announced a four-day Caribbean cruise festival that sets sail February 17th through 21st of 2019.

Related Watch Kesha's Emotional, Star-Studded Delivery of 'Praying' of Grammys 2018 Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper and more stood by the first-time Grammy nominee's side in all-white outfits for Time's Up

The singer will perform two unique sets during the Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride, which will feature both music and other activities. The initial lineup boasts a diverse mix of musicians and entertainers including Betty Who, Big Freedia, Superfruit (the project of Pentatonix's Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying), Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, Wrabel, Bob the Drag Queen, Detox and Thorgy Thor. Additional artists will be announced in the coming months.

"We will let go of the worries in our lives together on the open sea," Kesha said. "We will all be on a rainbow-glitter filled trip together where the dance parties never end. I'm bringing some of my most fabulous friends and fellow performers to make sure your boogie feet never stop."



The Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride will travel from Tampa, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas. Double occupancy staterooms begin at $895 per person, plus taxes and fees. The first 200 cabins to book will receive a special edition poster signed by Kesha. Fans can register for the cruise pre-sale on the Rainbow Ride's website, though an exact on-sale date has yet to be announced.

Kesha released her most recent album Rainbow in 2017. She recently launched a co-headlining tour with Macklemore that's set to wrap August 5th in Tampa.