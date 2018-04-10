See Kesha Officiate Same-Sex Wedding in New 'I Need a Woman to Love' Video

Kesha takes a road trip to Las Vegas to officiate a same-sex wedding in her new video for "I Need a Woman to Love." The song appears on the Universal Love EP, which reimagines wedding and other classic love songs to make them more LGBTQ-inclusive.

Kesha contributed her rousing rendition of Big Brother and the Holding Company with Janis Joplin's "I Need a Man to Love" to the EP. In the touching video, directed by Kesha's brother Lagan Sebert, the singer heads to Sin City in a convertible before she officiates the couple's vibrant, heartfelt ceremony.

In the clip, "I Need a Woman to Love" plays, interspersed between heartwarming, tearful interviews featuring the couple and Kesha. In 2015, Dani and Lindsay saw Kesha perform during a Pride event where there were anti-LGBT protestors. They recall her saying that the protestors may be out there, but "in here it's all love." Kesha gets equally emotional reflecting on that moment when they didn't know each other and the significance of her now officiating their wedding. The couple were married on March 26th, the anniversary of the first same-sex marriage license issued in the United States.

Universal Love also features Bob Dylan, St. Vincent, Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard, Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke and Valerie June.