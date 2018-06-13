Kesha Alleges Dr. Luke Raped Katy Perry in Text to Lady Gaga

Kesha accused Dr. Luke of raping Katy Perry in a text message that the Rainbow singer sent to Lady Gaga.

The latest revelation in the ongoing legal battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke (real name Lukas Gottwald) comes from a text exchange Gaga and Kesha had in February 2016. That conversation was previously subpoenaed as part of the defamation lawsuit Gottwald filed against Kesha, which sought $50 million in lost earnings due to Kesha's claims of physical, emotional and verbal abuse.

While the contents of the text messages between Gaga and Kesha were sealed, it was reported in July 2017 that Kesha told Gaga that Gottwald raped her. Gottwald denied that allegation. However, in legal papers Gottwald's lawyers filed in New York last May, Gottwald claimed Kesha also informed Gaga in the text message conversation that the producer raped Perry. Gottwald worked with Perry on songs like "I Kissed a Girl," "Roar" and "Teenage Dream."

"In this text message, [Kesha] also falsely asserted that Gottwald had also raped Kathryn Hudson a/k/a Katy Perry," the documents stated (via the Blast). "Following this text message conversation, and with [Kesha's] encouragement, Ms. Germanotta spread negative messages about Gottwald in the press and on social media. For example, in February 2016, Ms. Germanotta posted multiple articles discussing defendant defamatory statements on her Twitter page."

Gottwald's countersuit also revealed that Perry, like Gaga, had been deposed as part of the lawsuit, though what she told the court was not disclosed. The exact contents of Kesha and Gaga's text conversation also weren't revealed.

A representative for Kesha declined to comment on the latest development. Reps for Gottwald, Perry and Gaga did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In July 2017, a representative for Lady Gaga told Rolling Stone, "As Lady Gaga's legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process. Dr. Luke's team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga's role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests."

drluke-katyperry by gmaddaus on Scribd