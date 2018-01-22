Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q Lead Top Dawg Entertainment Tour

Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR and Lance Skiiwalker will unite for an all-star tour featuring artists from record label Top Dawg Entertainment. "TDE: The Championship Tour" will launch May 4th in Vancouver and conclude June 16th in Pittsburgh. More artists are expected to be announced.

General public tickets go on sale Friday, January 26th at noon local time via Ticket Master. American Express Card Members can purchase pre-sale tickets for select dates from Tuesday, January 23rd at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, January 25th at noon local time.

CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith founded Top Dawg Entertainment in 2004 and emerged as a cultural force with Lamar's ascent to critical acclaim. The label's roster currently features eight signees: the above artists and rapper Isaiah Rashad.

Top Dawg issued two LPs in 2017: Lamar's fourth album, DAMN., which recently earned seven Grammy nominations; and SZA's Ctrl, which picked up five nods at this year's ceremony. The L.A.-based label released R&B singer SiR's debut record, November, last week.

Lamar and Tiffith curated and produced the soundtrack to Marvel's upcoming Black Panther film.

Top Dawg Entertainment Tour Dates

May 4 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 5 - Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

May 6 - Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

May 8 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

May 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

May 13 - San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

May 14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

May 15 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

May 17 - Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

May 18 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

May 19 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

May 22 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 23 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

May 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

May 26 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 27 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

May 29 - New York, NY* @ Madison Square Garden

May 30 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Jun 01 - Bristow, VA (DC) @ Jiffy Lube Live

Jun 02 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 03 - Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Jun 05 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

Jun 07 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

Jun 08 - Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

Jun 09 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Jun 12 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Jun 13 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Jun 15 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jun 16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion