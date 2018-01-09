Kendrick Lamar staged the first halftime performance in College Football Playoffs history, performing a four-song set featuring three songs from the rapper's acclaimed Damn. as well as new single "All the Stars."

Related 50 Best Albums of 2017 Taylor Swift clapped back, Kendrick Lamar got personal, Lorde threw a high-concept party and more

The mini-concert took place outside near Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium; inside the stadium, Donald Trump watched as Alabama took on Georgia in the championship game. Despite the president's proximity, Lamar kept things apolitical – unlike one Alabama running back – for his halftime performance, opening with three Damn. songs – "DNA," "Element" and "Humble" – in front of the Centennial Park crowd. (Trump reportedly exited the game prior to Lamar's halftime show.)

To close out the performance, Lamar delivered the live debut of his half of "All the Stars," off of the Lamar-curated Black Panther soundtrack.



Unlike the bombastic Super Bowl halftime shows, Lamar kept things simple but still captivated the crowd as he performed alone onstage without special guests, over-the-top theatrics or extravagant light show. The concert took place in temperatures that hovered under 40 degrees.