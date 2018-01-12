Trending

Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake Team on Jay Rock's 'King's Dead'

Song to appear on 'Black Panther' soundtrack

Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Blake team up for new 'Black Panther' soundtrack song, "King's Dead." Credit: Johnny Nunez, Paras Griffin, Burak Cingi/Getty

Kendrick Lamar, who is helming Black Panther: The Album alongside TDE's Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, teams up with TDE labelmate Jay Rock for a new song from the soundtrack, "King's Dead." The new tune also features Future and James Blake.

Produced by Mike Will Made-It and Teddy Walton, the beat-shifting track features Lamar and Future trading the lines, "Miss me with that bullshit (bullshit)/ You're not a gang member, you's a tourist (a tourist)/ I be blacking out, I be blacking out."

Jay Rock offers up a fiery verse. "I ain't gon' hold you/ I ain't gon' press you/ Never control you," he spits. "I ain't gon' front you/ Keep it 100, I don't know you."

A couple minutes in, the song switches gears, with a trippy contribution from James Blake followed by a more foreboding beat underneath Lamar's provocative closing verse.

"King's Dead" follows the release of Lamar's "All the Stars" featuring SZA, which also appears on the Black Panther: The Album and his song with Vince Staples, which is featured in one of the film's trailers.

Black Panther premieres in theaters on February 16th. The Ryan Coogler-directed film stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker, and Angela Bassett.