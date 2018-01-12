Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake Team on Jay Rock's 'King's Dead'

Kendrick Lamar, who is helming Black Panther: The Album alongside TDE's Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, teams up with TDE labelmate Jay Rock for a new song from the soundtrack, "King's Dead." The new tune also features Future and James Blake.

Produced by Mike Will Made-It and Teddy Walton, the beat-shifting track features Lamar and Future trading the lines, "Miss me with that bullshit (bullshit)/ You're not a gang member, you's a tourist (a tourist)/ I be blacking out, I be blacking out."

Jay Rock offers up a fiery verse. "I ain't gon' hold you/ I ain't gon' press you/ Never control you," he spits. "I ain't gon' front you/ Keep it 100, I don't know you."

A couple minutes in, the song switches gears, with a trippy contribution from James Blake followed by a more foreboding beat underneath Lamar's provocative closing verse.

"King's Dead" follows the release of Lamar's "All the Stars" featuring SZA, which also appears on the Black Panther: The Album and his song with Vince Staples, which is featured in one of the film's trailers.

Black Panther premieres in theaters on February 16th. The Ryan Coogler-directed film stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker, and Angela Bassett.