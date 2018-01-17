Kendrick Lamar, Elton John, U2 Added to 2018 Grammy Lineup

Kendrick Lamar, U2, Sam Smith and Elton John have been announced as the latest round of performers at the 2018 Grammy Awards, set to take place January 28th in New York City.

John will perform "one of his classic hits" alongside special guest Miley Cyrus.

The already stacked Grammys lineup will also feature performances from Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Kesha, SZA, Pink, Childish Gambino and Little Big Town. Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid – who teamed for the Grammy-nominated track "1-800-273-8255" – will also take the stage, as will "Despacito" masterminds Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. To mark the Grammys' return to New York City, the show will also feature tribute to Broadway legends Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein featuring Patti LuPone and Ben Platt.

Lamar is up for seven Grammys this year, including Album of the Year for Damn and Record of the Year for "Humble." As for U2 and Smith, both released albums last fall that arrived after the Grammy's cut-off date.

John's performance comes as the musician is set to receive the Grammy's 2018 President's Merit Award. The musician and his longtime writing partner, Bernie Taupin, will also be honored with a special tribute concert, "Elton John: I'm Still Standing," set to take place at Madison Square Garden two days after the Grammys, January 30th. The concert will feature John Legend, Kesha, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban, and it's set to air on CBS later this year.