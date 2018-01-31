Kendrick Lamar Details All-Star 'Black Panther' Soundtrack

Kendrick Lamar detailed the soundtrack for the upcoming Marvel superhero film Black Panther. The Grammy-winning rapper curated the 14-song soundtrack alongside Top Dawg Entertainment label head Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith.

Lamar is featured on five tracks: the previously released "All the Stars" with SZA and "King's Dead" with Jay Rock, Future and James Blake, plus a collaboration with the Weeknd titled "Pray for Me," a Travis Scott team-up called "Big Shot" and the Damn. rapper's own "Black Panther."

Other guests include Vince Staples ("Opps"), Schoolboy Q and 2 Chainz ("X"), Ab- Soul and Anderson .Paak ("Bloody Waters" with James Blake) and Khalid and Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee ("The Ways"). (Contrary to rumors, Beyoncé does not appear on the soundtrack.)

The Black Panther soundtrack arrives February 9th, a week before the Chadwick Boseman-starring blockbuster opens in theaters.

This summer, Lamar and his TDE label mates SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock and more will embark on The Championship Tour.

Black Panther Track List



1. Kendrick Lamar – "Black Panther"

2. Kendrick Lamar & SZA – "All the Stars"

3. Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz & Saudi – "X"

4. Khalid & Swae Lee – "The Ways"

5. Vince Staples & Yugen Blakrok – "Opps"

6. Jorja Smith – "I Am"

7. SOB X RBE – "Paramedic!"

8. Ab-Soul, Anderson .Paak & James Blake – "Bloody Waters"

9. Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future & James Blake – "King's Dead"

10. "Redemption Interlude"

11. Zacari & Babes Wodumo – "Redemption"

12. Mozzy, Sjava & Reason – "Seasons"

13. Kendrick Lamar & Travis Scott – "Big Shot"

14. The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – "Pray for Me"