Kaskade, Marshmello to Headline Electric Zoo 2018

Kaskade and Marshmello will be among the big-name DJs and electronic music producers performing at this year's Electric Zoo festival on Randall's Island in New York City.

The initial lineup also includes the "Fk a Genre" producer Mija, Dutch arena-dance star Martin Garrix, dubstep pioneer 12th Planet, the dance chart mainstays Cash Cash and the Mexican-born production duo Boombox Cartel, signed to Diplo's Mad Decent label. More than 50 additional artists will be added as part of the second phase of the lineup announcement.

Each year, Electric Zoo also allows labels to take over stages and showcase a variety of their DJs and producers. This year, progressive house trio Above & Beyond's long-running Anjunabeats will helm one stage. Anna Lunoe, who hosts a weekly electronic music show on Apple's Beats 1 when she's not releasing music through Skrillex's OWSLA and the Dutch dance institution Spinnin' Records, will also host a survey of her own Hyperhouse label.

2018 marks the 10th anniversary of Electric Zoo. Kaskade also played Electric Zoo's first edition a decade ago, though Marshmello was still in high school at the time, so this will be his first year performing at the festival. Electric Zoo takes place over Labor Day weekend, from August 31st through September 2nd.