Kanye West Settles Lawsuit Against Saint Pablo Tour Insurers

Kanye West has settled his lawsuit against insurer Lloyd's of London. Howard King, the attorney representing West's touring company in the suit, confirmed in a statement to Rolling Stone that "the dispute has been amicably resolved." The rapper alleged the insurer withheld paying claims from the portion of West's canceled Saint Pablo tour in 2016. West filed the $10 million suit last August.

According to the now-settled suit, West's touring company, Very Good Touring Inc. alleged that Lloyd's of London had not fulfilled its loss claim. The claim was filed in November 2016, two days after West canceled the tour and checked into a psychiatric center at UCLA.

West's suit claimed that Lloyd's had not paid the claim nor rejected it. The lawsuit alleged that West's insurers and their agents "purposely and maliciously" disseminated "privileged, private and personal information" about West to the press in an effort to undercut his claim.

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed. According to TMZ, West received most of what was due under the policy.



Per the suit, West's doctor who oversaw his care at UCLA confirmed in sworn testimony that West "suffered a debilitating medical condition, requiring that Kanye not continue with the tour." However, the suit further alleged that Lloyd's took steps to rebuff the claim, claiming that the insurer hired legal counsel to oversee the adjustment of the claim and that Lloyd's "hand-selected" another doctor to conduct an independent medical examination after West's release from UCLA. That doctor ultimately came to the same conclusion as West's UCLA physician. The suit also claimed that Lloyd's of London used tactics including requesting further examinations under oath as a way of stalling a potential payout.

A rep from Lloyd's of London did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment.

Lloyd's of London countersued West, disputing his claim. In the insurer's filing, Lloyd's stated that the company discovered "substantial irregularities in Mr. West's medical history." While Lloyd's did not give specifics "in order to protect the privacy of Mr. West from public disclosure of details of his private life," Lloyd's implied that the rapper may have violated various insurance policy exclusions regarding preexisting conditions and the use of alcohol and drugs. The company also alleged West's team was hindering the company's investigation by refusing to "provide information both relevant and necessary for underwriters to complete their investigation of the claim."