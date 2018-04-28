Kanye West Previews New Song 'Lift Yourself'

Kanye West previewed a new song titled "Lift Yourself" on the rapper's website Friday, his first new music since 2016's The Life of Pablo.

West first mentioned the track on Twitter Friday afternoon. "I'm going to drop a song with a verse that will bring Ebro the closure he's been seeking," referring to the Hot 97 radio DJ. West also promised with emojis that "the bars" on the song would be "fire." Hours later, he unveiled what appears to be an early draft of the song.

"Lift Yourself" opens with a group of women singing what eventually becomes the track's hook, "Lift yourself up on your feet/Let's get it on." The soul song eventually mutates into a more modern beat that continues to build before West's vocal appears on the track to declare, "What they don't really realize though, this next verse, this next verse though, these bars."

While the beat seems fully formed, the lyrics are (hopefully) a work in progress as, instead of the much-ballyhooed verse, West drops placeholder lines like "Scoop diddy whoop / Whoop diddy scoop poop" and "Poopty scoopty/Scoopty whoop"

"It’s all fun & games. Woop-diddy-scoop-diddy," Ebro tweeted after "Lift Yourself" dropped. "We already knew you was #TrollYeWest." Ebro admitted, however, "Drums fire tho."



Earlier this week, amid a controversial social media resurgence by West, the rapper has promised a handful of new G.O.O.D. Music releases, including a seven-song album and a collaborative LP with Kid Cudi.