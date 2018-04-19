Kanye West Plots Two New Albums

Kanye West said he will release two new albums in June, a solo record and a collaborative effort with Kid Cudi.

The rapper announced the projects in a series of tweets Thursday. Ostensibly writing about his next solo record, West said, "My album is 7 songs," then added, "June 1st." He followed those tweets with two more: "Me and Cudi album June 8th," and "it's called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group." Little is known about the two records, though according to reports West has been recording in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The two albums mark West's firsts since 2016's The Life of Pablo. The rapper has hardly released any other music since then, appearing only as a guest on tracks from Tyga, Mary J. Blige and Drake. Earlier this year, he contributed some production work to Migos' Culture II.

West has been laying relatively low since medical issues forced him to cancel the final 21 dates of his Life of Pablo tour. Since then, he and wife Kim Kardashian have collaborated on a children's clothing line, Kids Supply, and welcomed their third child via surrogate. West has also kept work on his Yeezy Season fashion line.

