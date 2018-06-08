Kanye West and Kid Cudi Release Their Joint Album 'Kids See Ghosts'

Tonight, Kanye West and Kid Cudi teamed up as Kids See Ghosts to release their first album as a duo. Kids See Ghosts premiered via a livestreamed listening party held outside of Los Angeles late on Thursday night; Kanye and Kid Cudi were both in attendance. The album will presumably hit all streaming services by Friday, but was streamed via the WAV app, which you can download here (it's free, and as of writing the album was still being streamed live). The rollout for Kids See Ghost largely followed the same broad strokes as Kanye's release of his solo album, Ye, last week – bonfire-centric listening and all.



A full-length collaboration between West and Cudi was long in the making – they began working together about a decade ago, on West's influential 808s & Heartbreak, and have been a fan favorite pairing since. While it was long speculated that the two might join up for a Watch The Throne-style project, it was never a guaranteed prospect; the pair have had several falling outs and reunions over their history together.

That changed last month, when Kanye debuted an ambitious plan to release five albums in five weeks, each produced entirely by himself. Each album will be just seven tracks long, and Kids See Ghosts marks the third in the series, after the West's own Ye and Pusha-T's Daytona.

In keeping with the chaotic release schedule West set for himself, it was unclear whether the duo's name and self-titled album would be Kids See Ghost (in keeping with West's first tweet announcing the album), or Kids See Ghosts. Rolling Stone has confirmed with his label that it is the latter.

Outside of an image Kanye shared on Twitter of the working tracklist as of a week ago, there hasn't been much official information available about the album. The album features guest spots from Pusha-T, Mos Def, and Ty Dolla $ign, and some frank verses from West detailing his recent mental health struggles.