Kamasi Washington Previews LP 'Heaven and Earth' With Two New Songs

Jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington unveiled two new songs, "Fists of Fury" and "The Space Travelers Lullaby," from his forthcoming double-LP, Heaven and Earth, out June 22nd via Young Turks.
"The Space Travelers Lullaby" and "Fists of Fury" – which is a new arrangement of the theme song from the classic kung-fu movie of the same name – open the album's Heaven and Earth discs, respectively. Washington also shared minute-long videos for each song. The clips are from director Jenn Nkiru's forthcoming film project to accompany Heaven and Earth, expected to arrive later this year.
Washington recorded Heaven and Earth with his band, the Next Step, as well as members of the Los Angeles collective known as the West Coast Get Down. The project's contributors include Thundercat, Terrace Martin, Ronald Bruner, Jr., Cameron Graves, Brandon Coleman, Miles Mosley, Patrice Quinn and Tony Austin. Along with Washington's take on the Fists of Fury theme, Heaven and Earth will also feature his new arrangement of Freddie Hubbard's "Hubtones" and a new song by bandmate Ryan Porter.
Heaven on Earth will be available digitally, as a double CD set and as a four-LP vinyl set housed in a bespoke double gatefold sleeve. The album is available to pre-order.
Washington will embark on an expansive world tour in support of Heaven and Earth this spring and summer. Washington's first North American run launches June 15th in New York City and wraps July 25th in Detroit, while his second leg kicks off October 17th in Seattle and ends November 17th in Atlanta.
Heaven on Earth follows Washington's acclaimed 2015 album, The Epic, as well as his 2017 EP, Harmony of Difference. The latter originally premiered as a multimedia piece at the 2017 Biennial at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City.
Heaven and Earth Track List
Earth
1. "Fists of Fury"
2. "Can You Hear Him"
3. "Hubtones"
4. "Connections"
5. "Tiffakonkae"
6. "The Invincible Youth"
7. "Testify"
8. "One of One"
Heaven
9. "The Space Travelers Lullaby"
10. "Vi Lua Vi Sol"
11. "Street Fighter Mas"
12. "Song for the Fallen"
13. "Journey"
14. "The Psalmnist"
15. "Show Us the Way"
16. "Will You Sing"
Kamasi Washington Tour Dates
June 15 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium (with Alt-J)
June 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Rock the Garden
June 23 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco
June 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
June 25 – Saskatoon, SK @ Saskatchewan Jazz Festival
June 29 – Waitsfield, VT @ Friendly Gathering
June 30 – Montreal, Quebec @ Festival International de Jazz de Montreal
July 12 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater (with Sylvan Esso)
July 25 – Detroit, MI @ Chene Park Amphitheater
October 17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
October 18 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
October 19 – San Francisco, CA @ TBA
October 20 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
October 22 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
October 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
October 25 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up
October 26 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
October 27 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
October 29 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
October 31 – Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre
November 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ TBA
November 2 – Madison, WI @ TBA
November 3 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
November 5 – Toronto, CA @ Sony Centre for The Performing Arts
November 7 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
November 8 – Boston, MA @ Royale
November 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
November 10 – Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
November 14 – Richmond, VA @ The National
November 15 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
November 16 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
November 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre