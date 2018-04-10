Kamasi Washington Previews LP 'Heaven and Earth' With Two New Songs

Jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington unveiled two new songs, "Fists of Fury" and "The Space Travelers Lullaby," from his forthcoming double-LP, Heaven and Earth, out June 22nd via Young Turks.

"The Space Travelers Lullaby" and "Fists of Fury" – which is a new arrangement of the theme song from the classic kung-fu movie of the same name – open the album's Heaven and Earth discs, respectively. Washington also shared minute-long videos for each song. The clips are from director Jenn Nkiru's forthcoming film project to accompany Heaven and Earth, expected to arrive later this year.





Washington recorded Heaven and Earth with his band, the Next Step, as well as members of the Los Angeles collective known as the West Coast Get Down. The project's contributors include Thundercat, Terrace Martin, Ronald Bruner, Jr., Cameron Graves, Brandon Coleman, Miles Mosley, Patrice Quinn and Tony Austin. Along with Washington's take on the Fists of Fury theme, Heaven and Earth will also feature his new arrangement of Freddie Hubbard's "Hubtones" and a new song by bandmate Ryan Porter.





Heaven on Earth will be available digitally, as a double CD set and as a four-LP vinyl set housed in a bespoke double gatefold sleeve. The album is available to pre-order.

Washington will embark on an expansive world tour in support of Heaven and Earth this spring and summer. Washington's first North American run launches June 15th in New York City and wraps July 25th in Detroit, while his second leg kicks off October 17th in Seattle and ends November 17th in Atlanta.

Heaven on Earth follows Washington's acclaimed 2015 album, The Epic, as well as his 2017 EP, Harmony of Difference. The latter originally premiered as a multimedia piece at the 2017 Biennial at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City.

Heaven and Earth Track List

Earth

1. "Fists of Fury"

2. "Can You Hear Him"

3. "Hubtones"

4. "Connections"

5. "Tiffakonkae"

6. "The Invincible Youth"

7. "Testify"

8. "One of One"

Heaven

9. "The Space Travelers Lullaby"

10. "Vi Lua Vi Sol"

11. "Street Fighter Mas"

12. "Song for the Fallen"

13. "Journey"

14. "The Psalmnist"

15. "Show Us the Way"

16. "Will You Sing"

Kamasi Washington Tour Dates



June 15 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium (with Alt-J)

June 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Rock the Garden

June 23 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco

June 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

June 25 – Saskatoon, SK @ Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

June 29 – Waitsfield, VT @ Friendly Gathering

June 30 – Montreal, Quebec @ Festival International de Jazz de Montreal

July 12 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater (with Sylvan Esso)

July 25 – Detroit, MI @ Chene Park Amphitheater

October 17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

October 18 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

October 19 – San Francisco, CA @ TBA

October 20 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

October 22 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

October 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

October 25 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

October 26 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

October 27 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

October 29 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

October 31 – Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre

November 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ TBA

November 2 – Madison, WI @ TBA

November 3 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

November 5 – Toronto, CA @ Sony Centre for The Performing Arts

November 7 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

November 8 – Boston, MA @ Royale

November 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

November 10 – Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

November 14 – Richmond, VA @ The National

November 15 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

November 16 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

November 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre