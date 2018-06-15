Kali Uchis: Go Behind the Scenes With Singer at Bonnaroo

Kali Uchis reflects on her life as one cinematic journey in an exclusive video filmed at Bonnaroo 2018. "If my life is a movie – in the movie there's always the bad part," the genre-colliding R&B artist tells Rolling Stone.

"There's also the parts where you're down and out, and there are parts where everything's amazing. I just need to get through this part of the movie to get to the part of the movie that's all love."



The singer seems to have reached the "love" stage. Throughout the intimate clip, she poses for glamorous photos, showcases her tour bus and preps for her performance at the summer festival. In one scene, she walks in slow-motion up to the stage, soundtracked by thunderous applause.

Uchis – who released her debut LP, Isolation, in April – also talks about the evolution of her live show. "Every time I go out to do shows, it just becomes a little bit more real and a little bit more full, so I'm excited just to see it hit its next level," she says, comparing the "minimal" production of her last tour to the more expansive set-up of her upcoming fall jaunt.

The singer, who recent wrapped a tour opening for Lana Del Rey, also explains the key theme of her music. "No matter where you are, what point in your life you're at, it's not the end," she says. "[It's about] seeing the bigger picture, putting everything in perspective."