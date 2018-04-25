Kali Uchis Dances Through Afterlife in 'Get Up' Video

Kali Uchis celebrates the afterlife in her surreal "Get Up" video, which combines her songs "Gotta Get Up" and "Body Language."

Related 10 New Albums to Stream Now: Cardi B, Kali Uchis and more Cardi B's triumphant debut, Nashville's salute to Elton John, Hop Along's ambitious indie rock and more albums to stream now

The self-directed clip opens with the R&B singer attending her own funeral. Her eyes glow after glancing at her lifeless body in a coffin. Suddenly, she beams into a realm filled with swimming pools, rain-dancing and roses.

Both tracks highlight Uchis' recently issued debut LP, Isolation. The album also includes collaborations with Tyler, the Creator and Bootsy Collins ("After the Storm"), Gorillaz' Damon Albarn ("In My Dreams"), TV on the Radio's David Sitek ("Miami") and Thundercat ("Body Language [Intro]"), among others.

Uchis, who performed "After the Storm" last month on The Tonight Show, earned a 2017 Best R&B Performance Grammy for her Daniel Caesar collaboration, "Get You," along with a Record of the Year Latin Grammy for her Juanes team-up, "El Ratico."

The vocalist performed this month at the 2018 Coachella Festival and recently wrapped a tour opening for Lana Del Rey.