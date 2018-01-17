Justin Timberlake, who will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 4th, spoke with Beats 1 host Zane Lowe about returning to the program after his infamous 2004 Halftime show with Janet Jackson.

Related The Nipple and the Damage Done: Janet's Fall Justin Timberlake's career rebounded after his nip-slip apology, but Miss Jackson never recovered from her wardrobe malfunction

"I stumbled through it ... to be quite honest, I had my wires crossed," Timberlake said of the aftermath of the 2004 wardrobe malfunction, where he removed a portion of Jackson's clothing, revealing her exposed breast.

"It's just something that you have to look back on and go, 'OK, you can't change what's happened, but you can move forward and learn from it ... It's just one of those things were you go, like, 'Yeah, what do you want me to say?' We're not going to do that again."

Lowe asked whether he and Jackson took time to "resolve the situation" and "make peace of the whole thing" after the wardrobe malfunction. "Absolutely," the singer said, flatly. "I don't know that a lot of people know that. I don't think it's my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people."

The first part of Timberlake's interview with Lowe will air Thursday, January 18th at 1 p.m. EST on Beats 1. Timberlake recently released a behind-the-scenes video documentary about making his upcoming LP, Man of the Woods. This year, he will become the first artist to perform three Super Bowl halftime shows.