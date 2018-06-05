Justin Timberlake, Jack White, Mariah Carey Lead 2018 iHeartRadio Festival

Justin Timberlake, Jack White, Carrie Underwood and Mariah Carey are among the artists that will perform at this year's star-studded iHeartRadio Music Festival, which invades Las Vegas on September 21st and 22nd.

Sam Smith, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Kelly Clarkson, Jason Aldean, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rae Sremmurd, Panic! at the Disco, Luke Bryan, Kygo and Logic will also take part in the two-day festivities at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. Ryan Seacrest will once again host the festival, which promises "one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances."

In addition to the T-Mobile Arena lineup, the iHeartRadio Music Fesitval's Daytime Stage at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds will feature performances by Dua Lipa, 5 Seconds of Summer, Lil Uzi Vert, Dustin Lynch, Bazzi, Belly, Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots and Greta Van Fleet.

The festival will broadcast live to iHeartRadio stations throughout the weekend, with the CW Network providing a video livestream on its website. The CW will also broadcast a two-day special on the iHeartRadio Festival on October 7th and October 8th.

"There's no other concert with a lineup as diverse at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. We pride ourselves on inviting the most eclectic lineup of headliners you'll ever see on one stage," said iHeartMedia chief programming officer Tom Poleman said in a statement. "This Festival has the best artists from every style of music heard on iHeartRadio stations across America, giving both artists and our listeners a once-in a lifetime experience."

Tickets for the eighth annual iHeartRadio Music Festival go on sale to the general public on June 15th. Radio listeners will also have the opportunity to win tickets via on-air contests throughout the summer.