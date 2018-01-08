Justin Timberlake Announces Man of the Woods Tour

Justin Timberlake announced his Man of the Woods Tour, the singer's 27-date North American trek in support of his upcoming new LP.
"The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That's the main idea. The tour will be able to bring the outside in. How can we bring that to life?" Timberlake says in the tour's trailer. "I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding. I've never seen that done before: Bring the outside in."
The Man of the Woods Tour launches just five weeks after Timberlake's halftime performance at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, with the first date scheduled for March 13th at Toronto's Air Canada Centre. The leg currently concludes on May 30th with a hometown show at Memphis' FedEx Forum.
General on-sale for the trek begins January 16th at Ticketmaster. Check out Timberlake's website for full ticket information.
Man of the Woods arrives February 2nd, two days before the Super Bowl performance. "The new material will give a self-reflective look at his journey into fatherhood, and offer up personal insight into his layered life experiences," Live Nation wrote of the upcoming album, which was trumpeted by the single "Filthy."
Justin Timberlake Tour Dates
March 13 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
March 18 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
March 21 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 25 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 27 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 31 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
April 2 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
April 4 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
April 8 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
April 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
April 24 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
April 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
May 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 5 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
May 7 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
May 9 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
May 11 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
May 14 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
May 15 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
May 18 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
May 19 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
May 23 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 27 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 30 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum