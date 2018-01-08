Justin Timberlake Announces Man of the Woods Tour

Justin Timberlake announced his Man of the Woods Tour, the singer's 27-date North American trek in support of his upcoming new LP.

"The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That's the main idea. The tour will be able to bring the outside in. How can we bring that to life?" Timberlake says in the tour's trailer. "I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding. I've never seen that done before: Bring the outside in."

The Man of the Woods Tour launches just five weeks after Timberlake's halftime performance at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, with the first date scheduled for March 13th at Toronto's Air Canada Centre. The leg currently concludes on May 30th with a hometown show at Memphis' FedEx Forum.

General on-sale for the trek begins January 16th at Ticketmaster. Check out Timberlake's website for full ticket information.

Man of the Woods arrives February 2nd, two days before the Super Bowl performance. "The new material will give a self-reflective look at his journey into fatherhood, and offer up personal insight into his layered life experiences," Live Nation wrote of the upcoming album, which was trumpeted by the single "Filthy."

Justin Timberlake Tour Dates



March 13 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

March 18 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

March 21 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

March 25 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 27 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 31 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

April 2 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

April 4 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

April 8 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

April 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

April 24 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

April 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

May 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 5 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

May 7 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

May 9 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 11 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

May 14 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

May 15 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

May 18 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

May 19 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

May 23 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 27 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 30 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum