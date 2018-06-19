Julian Casablancas' Voidz Extend Tour With Beck, Phoenix Shows

Julian Casablancas' the Voidz extended their 2018 tour in support of their new album Virtue to include another North American leg this fall.

The trek launches with a show alongside Beck September 13th at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota and wraps October 6th with a headlining gig at the Heights Theater in Houston, Texas. The Voidz will play four more shows with Beck during the tour (in St. Louis, Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, Lincoln, Nebraska and Salt Lake City, Utah), as well as two gigs with Phoenix, October 4th in Austin and October 5th in Dallas.

The Voidz also added a show to the end of their ongoing summer run, which now wraps August 5th at Beach Goth in Los Angeles. The band has been on the road for much of the year already, and their current trek has included sold-out residencies in both Philadelphia and Brooklyn. Ticket information for the band's upcoming gigs is available on Casablancas' website.

Virtue arrived in March and marked the Voidz' follow-up to their 2014 debut, Tyranny.

The Voidz Tour Dates



August 5 - Beach Goth - Los Angeles, CA

September 13 - Armory - Minneapolis, MN (with Beck)

September 15 - Riot Fest - Chicago, IL

September 16 - Fox Theater - St. Louis, MO (with Beck)

September 17 - Starlight Amphitheater - Kansas City, MO (with Beck)

September 19 - Pinewood Bowl - Lincoln, NE (with Beck)

September 20 - Gothic Theater - Denver, CO

September 22 - Maverick Center - Salt Lake City, UT (with Beck)

September 27 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA

September 28 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

September 29 - Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, NM

October 2 - Tower Theater - Oklahoma City, OK

October 4 - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX (with Phoenix)

October 5 - Southside Ballroom - Dallas, TX (with Phoenix)

October 6 - Heights Theater - Houston, TX