Judas Priest, Deep Purple Team for North American Tour

Judas Priest and Deep Purple will unite for a co-headlining North American tour. The 25-date trek launches August 21st in Cincinnati and concludes September 30th in Wheatland, California.
General public tickets go on sale Friday, April 27th at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. Citi cardmembers, using the Private Pass program, can access a pre-sale that runs from Tuesday, April 24th at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, April 26th at 10 p.m. local time.
Deep Purple released their 20th studio album, the Bob Ezrin-produced Infinite in 2017. The hard-rock veterans supported the LP on a lengthy world tour that stretched from last May through December and they have additional standalone dates scheduled for this summer. The band's line-up currently includes three members from the band's classic Seventies line-up – singer Ian Gillan, bassist Roger Glover and drummer Ian Paice – along with guitarist Steve Morse and keyboardist Don Airey.
Judas Priest issued their 18th studio project, Firepower, in March. The record – their first featuring producer Tom Allom since 1988's Ram It Down – debuted at Number Five on the Billboard 200, marking the group's highest U.S. chart placement to date in the U.S. The metal icons are currently touring behind the album with guitarist Andy Sneap substituting for longtime member Glenn Tipton, who recently announced his battle with Parkinson's disease. Tipton rejoined the band last month during a New Jersey concert, playing on the three-song encore of "Metal Gods," "Breaking the Law" and "Living After Midnight."
Judas Priest/Deep Purple Tour Dates
August 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 22 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 24 - Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
August 25 - Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort
August 27 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
August 29 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
August 30 - Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
September 1 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September 2 - Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
September 5 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 6 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
September 8 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
September 9 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
September 11 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 12 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place
September 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
September 16 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
September 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
September 20 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Casino
September 21 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah's Council Bluffs
September 23 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 26 - San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
September 27 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
September 29 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 30 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre