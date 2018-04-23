Judas Priest, Deep Purple Team for North American Tour

Judas Priest and Deep Purple will unite for a co-headlining North American tour. The 25-date trek launches August 21st in Cincinnati and concludes September 30th in Wheatland, California.

Related Judas Priest on Their Half-Century Heavy-Metal Odyssey, 'Firepower' LP As the genre pioneers release their 18th LP, 'Firepower,' Rob Halford & Co. reflect on recent trials, and discuss what's still left to be done

General public tickets go on sale Friday, April 27th at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. Citi cardmembers, using the Private Pass program, can access a pre-sale that runs from Tuesday, April 24th at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, April 26th at 10 p.m. local time.

Deep Purple released their 20th studio album, the Bob Ezrin-produced Infinite in 2017. The hard-rock veterans supported the LP on a lengthy world tour that stretched from last May through December and they have additional standalone dates scheduled for this summer. The band's line-up currently includes three members from the band's classic Seventies line-up – singer Ian Gillan, bassist Roger Glover and drummer Ian Paice – along with guitarist Steve Morse and keyboardist Don Airey.

Judas Priest issued their 18th studio project, Firepower, in March. The record – their first featuring producer Tom Allom since 1988's Ram It Down – debuted at Number Five on the Billboard 200, marking the group's highest U.S. chart placement to date in the U.S. The metal icons are currently touring behind the album with guitarist Andy Sneap substituting for longtime member Glenn Tipton, who recently announced his battle with Parkinson's disease. Tipton rejoined the band last month during a New Jersey concert, playing on the three-song encore of "Metal Gods," "Breaking the Law" and "Living After Midnight."

Judas Priest/Deep Purple Tour Dates



August 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 22 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 24 - Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 25 - Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

August 27 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

August 29 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

August 30 - Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

September 1 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 2 - Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

September 5 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 6 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 8 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

September 9 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

September 11 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 12 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

September 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

September 16 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

September 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

September 20 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Casino

September 21 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah's Council Bluffs

September 23 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 26 - San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

September 27 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 29 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 30 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre