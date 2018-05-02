Arthur Buck, the new rock duo made of Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur and R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck, unveiled their first music video for the bluesy single, "Are You Electrified?"

Directed by Dean Karr, the video shows the singer and guitarist meandering through scenic woods in Oregon, where Buck resides. Between clean guitar licks, Arthur's gritty vocals impart a message of hope. He describes the new track as "a song about holding onto your dreams in world that makes it challenging to do so ... to inspire with positive energy and momentum to do as the song says and 'make this world a better place.'"



Behind the camera, Arthur said he appreciated the long drives necessary for producing the video. "The best part about making this video for me was riding around, listening to Peter's playlist of obscure garage rock, overlooked Prince gems and later day Bowie tracks," Arthur tells Rolling Stone. "I confess to being a rather shitty co-pilot as I kept drifting off into garage rock dreams."

"Are You Electrified?" will be available across all digital platforms on Friday, May 4th. In the meantime, Arthur Buck is plotting a North American tour with dates to be announced. "My personal mission for Arthur Buck," adds Arthur, "[is] to campaign covertly or otherwise for Peter to get hired by some satellite radio juggernaut into a DJ position, a la Dylan's turn as DJ that was fantastic some years back. The world would be richer for it."

As longtime friends and fans of each others' work, Joseph Arthur and Peter Buck collaborated after a chance encounter in Todos Santos, Mexico, where Buck and his wife, Chloe Johnson, live intermittently. The duo will release their first record as Arthur Buck on June 15th via New West Records.

