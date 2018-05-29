Johnny Marr Plots Fall Tour After New Solo Record

Johnny Marr will embark on a lengthy North American tour this fall in support of his new album, Call the Comet, out June 15th.
The trek kicks off September 15th at the Cannery Ballroom in Nashville, Tennessee and includes stops in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Mexico City, Toronto and Boston. The tour wraps October 21st at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tickets go on sale June 1st, with complete information available on Marr's website.
The former Smiths guitarist has a handful of spring shows scheduled to celebrate the release of Call the Comet as well. Over the next week, he'll play gigs in Toronto, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Call the Comet marks Marr's third solo album and follows 2014's Playland. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Marr explained how Brexit and the election of President Donald Trump inspired the record.
"I wouldn't call it a concept record," he said. "But it's got a unifying theme going through it about the Earth welcoming a different intelligence from the cosmos to save us from our own plight. The title Call the Comet is sort of a conscious plea for a new way."
Johnny Marr Tour Dates
September 15 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
September 16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
September 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
September 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue
September 21 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
September 22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
September 24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
September 25 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater
September 26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
September 28 – Sonoma, CA @ Old Redwood Barn
September 29 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music and Arts Festival
September 30 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
October 2 – Mexico City, MX – Plaza Condessa
October 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel
October 8 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
October 9 – Dallas, TX @ Granada
October 10 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room
October 11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
October 13 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
October 15 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
October 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
October 17 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
October 19 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
October 20 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
October 21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
October 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of the Living Arts