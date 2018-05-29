Johnny Marr Plots Fall Tour After New Solo Record

Johnny Marr will embark on a lengthy North American tour this fall in support of his new album, Call the Comet, out June 15th.

The trek kicks off September 15th at the Cannery Ballroom in Nashville, Tennessee and includes stops in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Mexico City, Toronto and Boston. The tour wraps October 21st at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tickets go on sale June 1st, with complete information available on Marr's website.

The former Smiths guitarist has a handful of spring shows scheduled to celebrate the release of Call the Comet as well. Over the next week, he'll play gigs in Toronto, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Call the Comet marks Marr's third solo album and follows 2014's Playland. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Marr explained how Brexit and the election of President Donald Trump inspired the record.

"I wouldn't call it a concept record," he said. "But it's got a unifying theme going through it about the Earth welcoming a different intelligence from the cosmos to save us from our own plight. The title Call the Comet is sort of a conscious plea for a new way."



Johnny Marr Tour Dates



September 15 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

September 16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

September 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

September 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue

September 21 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

September 22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

September 24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

September 25 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater

September 26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

September 28 – Sonoma, CA @ Old Redwood Barn

September 29 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music and Arts Festival

September 30 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

October 2 – Mexico City, MX – Plaza Condessa

October 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel

October 8 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

October 9 – Dallas, TX @ Granada

October 10 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

October 11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

October 13 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

October 15 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

October 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

October 17 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

October 19 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

October 20 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

October 21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

October 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of the Living Arts