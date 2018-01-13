'John Wick' Spin-Off TV Series in the Works at Starz

A television spinoff of Keanu Reeves' assassin action series John Wick is in the works at Starz.

The series is titled The Continental and revolves around the clandestine hotel that Wick and other hit men frequent and turn to as safe harbor in the two John Wick films.

Reeves will executive produce and reprise his role of Wick in the series, although he will only appear on as opposed to star in The Continental, the Hollywood Reporter writes.



"This series is truly unlike anything else on TV," Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said in a statement. "The Continental promises to include the thunderous fight sequences and intensely staged shootouts between professional assassins and their targets that fans have come to expect in the John Wick movie franchise as well as introduce some new, darkly compelling characters who inhabit this underground world."

Chad Stahelski, the co-director of John Wick and the director of the film's 2017 sequel and planned John Wick: Chapter 3, will helm the pilot episode. Original screenwriter Derek Kolstad and John Wick co-director David Leitch will also serve as executive producers.

The John Wick universe comes to Starz thanks to the new partnership between Starz and Lionsgate, the production company that acquired the premium cable network in 2016; Lionsgate also distributed and owns the rights to John Wick.

Actor Ian McShane, who plays the proprietor of the Continental hotel in John Wick, currently appears on American Gods, another Starz series. It's unclear whether McShane will also reprise his role on The Continental.