John Fogerty, ZZ Top Plot Joint 'Blues and Bayous' Tour

John Fogerty and ZZ Top will unite this spring for a joint "Blues and Bayous" tour in the United States. The 24-date trek kicks off May 25th in Atlantic City, New Jersey and concludes June 29th in Welch, Minnesota.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 2nd at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Tuesday, February 27th at 10 a.m. local time. Willie Nelson will join the artists for their June 26th show in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.
Both acts praised each other's music in a statement announcing the jaunt. "ZZ Top is one of my favorite bands, and Billy F Gibbons is one of my all-time favorite guitarists," Fogerty said. "Riffs, blues and bayous ... bucket list!" ZZ Top's Gibbons added, "John Fogerty along with ZZ Top have been followers of blues and rock since the beginning, and we're looking forward to rippin' it up together this spring."
Fogerty released his most recent LP, Wrote a Song for Everyone, in 2013. In September, the former CCR frontman signed a new record contract with BMG encompassing a new album and reissues of his solo catalog. ZZ Top teamed with producer Rick Rubin for their 2012 studio LP, La Futura, and they released the live album Tonite at Midnight: Live Greatest Hits From Around the World in 2016.
John Fogerty, ZZ Top Tour Dates
May 25 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Spa & Resort – Event Center
May 26 - Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
May 27 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 29 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
May 30 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
June 1 - Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center
June 2 - Clearwater, FL @ Coachman Park
June 3 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheater
June 5 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater
June 6 - Atlanta, GA @ TBA
June 10 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheater
June 12 - Chicago, IL @ TBA
June 13 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
June 14 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
June 16 - Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
June 17 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
June 19 - Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
June 20 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Heath at Jones Beach Theater
June 22 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavillion
June 23 - Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
June 24 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
June 26 - Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
June 27 - Detroit, MI @ DTE @ Energy Music Theatre
June 29 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino