Joe Strummer's '001' Box Set to Feature Rare, Unreleased Solo Songs

Joe Strummer's work outside of the Clash will be collected in the new compilation Joe Strummer 001, featuring rare and unreleased recordings by the late rocker.

The compilation – which features Strummer's solo work in addition to songs with his 101ers and Mescaleros and the first recordings Strummer made post-Clash with former bandmate Mick Jones – arrives September 28th in a variety of formats, including a deluxe limited edition box set with "quadruple heavyweight vinyl, seven-inch vinyl single, cassette, A4 book, enamel badge, art print, screen print, lyrics and sticker sheet."

In addition to the previously available tracks – a mix of fan favorites, collaborations with Johnny Cash and Jimmy Cliff and rare soundtrack cuts – 001 boasts an unreleased cassette demo of "Letsgetabitarockin" from 1975, a track that appeared on the 101ers' Elgin Avenue Breakdown. Strummer's friend and photographer Julian Yewdall said of unearthing the demo, “In September 1975, I finally got Joe to type up his lyrics, along with a rough recording. I then posted these back to myself, and deposited the sealed envelope in my bank’s vault, as this was the easiest way I knew of legally protecting his copyright. Over 30 years later and long after I had closed the account, I came across the forgotten bank receipt amongst some old letters, and on returning to the bank, was amazed and delighted when they handed me back the envelope free of charge."

001 also contains an outtake of the Sid & Nancy soundtrack cut "Crying on 23rd," an unreleased early version of "This Is England" and "London Is Burning" with the Mescaleros, a song that was later reworked as "Burning Streets" on the 2003 posthumous LP Streetcore. The track was one of the last Strummer recorded prior to his December 2002 death:



The seven-inch single that exclusively accompanies the box set is a pair of unreleased 1984 demos – "This Is England" and "Before We Go Forward" – while the cassette houses the U.S. North Basement Demo, which Strummer and Jones recorded in 1986.

001, available to preorder now, also comes as a limited edition deluxe CD, vinyl and digital download. The book that comes with the box set or deluxe CD features "rarely seen and previously unpublished memorabilia from Joe’s personal collection as well as historical press reviews and technical notes about the albums." The massive Joe Strummer Archives informed much of 001; the collection's cover art showcases a photo of Strummer from his 1990 drivers license.

Joe Strummer 001 Track List



1. "Letsagetabitarockin"

2. "Keys To Your Heart"

3. "Love Kills"

4. "Tennessee Rain"

5. "Trash City"

6. "15th Brigade"

7. "Ride Your Donkey"

8. "Burning Lights"

9. 'Afro-Cuban Be-Bop"

10. "Sand Paper Blues"

11. "Generations"

12. "It’s A Rockin’ World"

13. "Yalla Yalla"

14, ‘X-Ray Style"

15. "Johnny Appleseed"

16. "Minstrel Boy"

17. "Redemption Song" - Joe Strummer with Johnny Cash from Johnny Cash: Unearthed

18. "Over The Border" - Joe Strummer with Jimmy Cliff from Fantastic Plastic People

19. "Coma Girl"

20. "Silver & Gold"

21. "Letsagetabitarockin" - 1975 Previously Unreleased Cassette Tape Demo

22. "Czechoslovak Song" / "Where Is England" - 1983 Previously Unreleased early version of "This Is England"

23. "Pouring Rain" - 1984 Previously Unreleased

24. "Blues On The River" - 1984 Previously Unreleased

25. "Crying on 23rd" – 1985 Outtake from Sid & Nancy

26. ‘2 Bullets" - 1985 with Pearl Harbour. Previously Unreleased.

27. ‘When Pigs Fly"

28. 'Pouring Rain"

29. "Rose Of Erin" - Previously Unreleased

30. "The Cool Impossible" - 1993 JS Demo Previously Unreleased

31. "London Is Burning" - 2002 Mescaleros Previously Unreleased. Recorded 2002. The last song to be discovered for Joe Strummer 001. Reworked into "Burning Streets" on Streetcore

32. ‘US North" - 1986 JS Mick Jones from Candy Mountain. Previously Unreleased.



SEVEN-INCH SINGLE

"This is England" - 1984 July Demo - Previously Unreleased

"Before We Go Forward" - 1984 July Demo - Previously Unreleased



CASSETTE - U.S. North Basement Demo

Unreleased. Recorded 1986. Discovered in Joe’s cast cupboard.

Joe Strummer & Mick Jones: Vocals, Guitar, Drum Machine