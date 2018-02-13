Joan Jett, Styx Plot Expansive North American Tour

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Styx will co-headline a North American tour this summer with heavy metal outfit Tesla serving as support.

The trek kicks off May 30th at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California and includes stops in Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago and Pittsburgh. The tour wraps July 15th at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Tickets for most shows will go on sale February 16th at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation. The exceptions are tickets for the concerts in Irvine, Concord, Sacramento and Bristow, Virginia, which go on sale February 23rd; and tickets for the shows in Atlanta and Denver, which won't be available through LiveNation. Styx and Tesla will be selling VIP packages through pre-sales they'll be hosting on their websites starting February 14th. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will also be offering VIP packages through VIPNation.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts released their last album, Unvarnished, in 2013. The beloved singer-guitarist is also the subject of Kevin Kerslake's new documentary, Bad Reputation, which recently premiered at Sundance. As for Styx, the prog rockers released a new album, The Mission, in 2017, marking their first LP since 2005.



Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Styx Tour Dates

May 30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

June 1 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

June 2 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

June 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 5 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

June 7 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

June 9 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

June 10 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

June 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 14 – Raleigh, NC @ Costal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

June 17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 27 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

June 28 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

June 29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 30 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

July 3 – Montreal, QUE @ Place Bell at Laval

July 4 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 6 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 7 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 8 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 10 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

July 11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

July 15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center