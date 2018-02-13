Joan Jett, Styx Plot Expansive North American Tour

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Styx will co-headline a North American tour this summer with heavy metal outfit Tesla serving as support.
The trek kicks off May 30th at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California and includes stops in Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago and Pittsburgh. The tour wraps July 15th at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey.
Tickets for most shows will go on sale February 16th at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation. The exceptions are tickets for the concerts in Irvine, Concord, Sacramento and Bristow, Virginia, which go on sale February 23rd; and tickets for the shows in Atlanta and Denver, which won't be available through LiveNation. Styx and Tesla will be selling VIP packages through pre-sales they'll be hosting on their websites starting February 14th. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will also be offering VIP packages through VIPNation.
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts released their last album, Unvarnished, in 2013. The beloved singer-guitarist is also the subject of Kevin Kerslake's new documentary, Bad Reputation, which recently premiered at Sundance. As for Styx, the prog rockers released a new album, The Mission, in 2017, marking their first LP since 2005.
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Styx Tour Dates
May 30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
June 1 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
June 2 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
June 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 5 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
June 7 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
June 9 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
June 10 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
June 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 14 – Raleigh, NC @ Costal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
June 17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 27 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
June 28 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
June 29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 30 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
July 3 – Montreal, QUE @ Place Bell at Laval
July 4 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 6 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 7 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 8 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 10 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
July 11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
July 15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center