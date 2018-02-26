Joan Baez Plots Final North American Tour

Joan Baez announced a new run of concerts in the U.S. and Canada, part of her final round of "formal touring." The North American trek, which follows a stretch of U.K. and European dates in 2017, launches September 11th in Ithaca, New York and concludes November 17th in Oakland, California.
The live dates will promote Baez's upcoming studio album, Whistle Down the Wind, out March 2nd via Bobolink/Razor & Tie Records. A digital or CD copy of the record is included with every ticket purchased for the U.S. shows. Tickets go on sale March 2nd, and additional info is available at the venue websites.
The folk songwriter recently spoke to Rolling Stone about her new LP – her first since 2008's Day After Tomorrow – which she says evokes her emotional mindset after deciding to retire from the road. "The direction this album went is that [2018] is going to be my last year of formal touring, and so there was a feeling, maybe not even spoken, but there was a strong feeling that it's time to move on," she said.
Whistle Down the Wind features a mixture of cover songs and originals from artists like Tom Waits, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Anohni, Josh Ritter and Eliza Gilkyson. "What's happened, and I didn't do it on purpose, but the songs have become mine," the singer told Rolling Stone. "That's when I know I'm on the right track."
Joan Baez 2018 North American Tour Dates
September 11 - Ithaca, New York @ State Theatre
September 12 - New Haven, Connecticut @ Shubert Theater
September 14 - Boston, MA @ The Wang Theatre
September 15 - Boston, MA @ The Wang Theatre
September 17 - Montreal, QC @ Place Des Arts Maison Symphonique
September 18 - Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall
September 21 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
September 22 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
September 25 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre
September 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Verizon Hall @ Kimmel Center
September 28 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
September 29 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
September 30 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
October 2 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
October 3 - Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre
October 5 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
October 6 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
October 24 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
October 25 - Santa Fe, NM @ The Lensic Performing Arts Center
October 27 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
October 28 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre
October 30 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts
November 4 - Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
November 5 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
November 8 - Eureka, CA @ Arkely Center for the Performing Arts
November 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Royce Hall
November 15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
November 17 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater Oakland