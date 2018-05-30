Watch Jimmy Fallon, the Roots Cover Billy Vera's 'At This Moment'

Jimmy Fallon showcased his crooning capabilities with an earnest rendition of Billy Vera & the Beaters' "At this Moment" alongside his Tonight Show house band the Roots.

Related The Roots' Black Thought on How He Spit Nearly 10-Minute Viral Freestyle "People had given up hope that someone out there was still around who is doing it the way we had done it"

The comedian-host sang with a smooth vibrato and dramatic delivery as part of the show's backstage "Cover Room" series. "If you'd stay ... I'd fall down on my knees," Fallon pleaded with gusto, crumbling to the ground. The Roots anchored the theatrics with a sauntering waltz, highlighted by a saxophone solo.

"At This Moment" originally appeared on Billy Vera & the Beaters' 1981 live LP, Billy & the Beaters. But the song is best-known for his famous mid-Eighties usage in the Michael J. Fox sitcom Family Ties, which sparked its Billboard chart ascent in 1987.

Previous "Cover Room" installments include Nathaniel Rateliff's take on Bruce Springsteen's "Atlantic City" and Kesha's version of the Animals' "House of the Rising Sun."