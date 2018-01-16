Watch Jimmy Fallon Sing James Taylor-Inspired 'Fire and Fury' Parody

Jimmy Fallon rejiggered James Taylor's 1970 classic "Fire and Rain" into a tune about White House dysfunction on The Tonight Show Monday. The host fittingly titled the parody "Fire and Fury," after Michael Wolff's controversial new book about President Donald Trump and his administration.

Related Taibbi's TL:DR Guide to Michael Wolff’s 'Fire and Fury' As factual reporting, it's dubious, but as insight into the thinking of high-level right-wing intellectuals like Steve Bannon, it's subtle – and maybe valuable

The bit found Fallon doing his best Taylor impression, donning a shaggy wig and mustache/soul patch combo, while conjuring a reedy croon. "I've seen fire and I've seen fury/ I've seen White House staff that will have to face a jury," Fallon sang.

The parody also covered Steve Bannon's downfall, the campaign's shock that Trump actually won and the President's erratic Twitter, television and dietary habits.

"He's had a light snack of six Big Macs while he's watching three TVs," Fallon sang. "He's turned the White House into a total shithole." Fallon closed "Fire and Fury" with a plea for Robert Mueller to "friggin hurry" and his predictions for 2020: "And this time I'll be the one who calls Putin/ Because in 2020, Oprah – Oprah's gonna win."