Jim James Announces Career-Spanning Solo Acoustic Tour

My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James announced a career-spanning acoustic tour while hitting the road in support of his upcoming solo album Uniform Distortion.

On the 14-date trek, which kicks off November 2nd at Los Angeles' Cathedral Sanctuary, James and longtime touring drummer David Givan will plumb James' entire catalog, from My Morning Jacket to Uniform Distortion.

"I am looking forward to exploring all sorts of songs stripped down as they first occurred in their natural habitat -- just voice and guitar," James said in a statement. "Although I have played many shows by myself, this will be my first tour of this style and I am excited to see everyone out on the open road."

Tickets for the tour go on sale June 22nd; a week later, on June 22nd, Uniform Distortion arrives. James previously scheduled a pair of summer shows, including a June 21st gig in Berkeley, California as opening act for Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters.

Jim James Tour Dates



November 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Cathedral Sanctuary

November 3 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

November 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

November 6 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

November 8 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

November 9 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic

November 10 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theatre

November 13 - New York, NY @ Town Hall

November 14 - Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

November 16 - Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre

November 17 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

November 19 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

November 20 - Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center

November 21 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace